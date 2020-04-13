Barishal put under lockdown

Barishal, Apr 12: The local administration on Sunday put the district under complete lockdown in an effort to protect the residents from the contagious coronavirus and prevent its transmission.

A notice signed by District Magistrate SM Aziar Rahman confirmed the matter.

No one will be allowed to enter or leave the district through roads, highways, regional highways or river routes, said the notice.

However, emergency services will remain out of the purview of the restriction.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh on Sunday recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in one day as 139 more people tested positive for the virus, raising the total number to 621. -UNB















