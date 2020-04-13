Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 April, 2020, 7:49 PM
latest 5 more deaths, 182 new cases reported in 24 hrs      
Govt suspends sale of rice at Tk 10 per kg as buyers don't follow social distancing
Home Back Page

Barishal put under lockdown

Published : Monday, 13 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Barishal, Apr 12: The local administration on Sunday put the district under complete lockdown in an effort to protect the residents from the contagious coronavirus and prevent its transmission.
A notice signed by District Magistrate SM Aziar Rahman confirmed the matter.
No one will be allowed to enter or leave the district through roads, highways, regional highways or river routes, said the notice.
However, emergency services will remain out of the purview of the restriction.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh on Sunday recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in one day as 139 more people tested positive for the virus, raising the total number to 621.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK embassy to launch online registration for flying back home
ATN News reporter attacked with Covid-19
Coronavirus: UK could be ‘worst affected’ country in Europe
Barishal put under lockdown
Police ask kitchen markets to ensure one-way entry system
RMG workers stage demos demanding dues
Air Force chopper makes emergency landing
Covid-19 might leave adverse impact on Indian economy: WB report


Latest News
Selling of rice at Tk 10 per kg suspended to stop stealing
If stay at home or grave…decision is yours’: Benazir
Special OMS of Tk 10 rice suspended
Emirates resumes limited passenger flights to more cities
Outgoing IGP pays farewell call on President
BB issues guideline for Tk 5000cr stimulus package for agriculture
Poor stage demo demanding fair distribution of rice in Dinajpur
Community transmission started in country: Health Minister
Amazon builds its own testing lab for employees
AirAsia customers asked to accept credit
Most Read News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's self-confessed killer Capt (dismissed) Abdul Mazed hanged
Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139
Bangabandhu's killer Majed hanged
PM announces Tk 5,000cr stimulus package for farmers
Relief rice kept underneath floor of UP member's home
Combating Covid-19 in Rohingya camps: Need for a ‘hybrid’ action plan
PM warns of instant action for stealing relief: PM
'No outdoor programmes on Pohela Boishakh'
Special attention needed towards the floating people
US coronavirus death toll becomes world's highest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft