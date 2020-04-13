Video
Monday, 13 April, 2020, 7:49 PM
Police ask kitchen markets to ensure one-way entry system

Published : Monday, 13 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

The Police Headquarters on Sunday asked the kitchen market authorities across the country for ensuring a one-way entry system as part of maintaining social distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The Police Headquarters has come up with the directive as the risk of coronavirus spread has increased due to the lack of control of crowding inside kitchen markets.
The government has taken various initiatives to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus in the country and people are also staying at homes and maintaining social distancing obeying the government instruction, said Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) at the Police Headquarters (Media) Sohel Rana.
 "Police have already started the process to ensure one-way entry system to kitchen markets. We're advising the kitchen markets for maintaining that [one-way entry system]," he said adding, "We're encouraging people to maintain social distancing as much as possible after entering kitchen markets, Rana added.
"We'll maintain social distancing from [our] conscience. We'll also follow health guidelines to prevent ourselves from getting infected by coronavirus. We'll also make sure that no-one will get infected by me," the AIG (Media) said.
Earlier, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) initiated one-way movement in recognised kitchen markets of the city to curb the spread of coronavirus.












