RMG workers stage demos demanding dues



Infuriated garment workers brandishing retrenchment notices in protest against job cut in their factory, Kayempur Fakir Knitwear Ltd, at Fatullah in Narayanganj, the country's Covid-19 hotspot. (Inset) Agitated workers of Dragon Sweeter, Bangladesh Ltd at Malibagh in the city blocked the road demanding payment of dues on Sunday. photo : Observer

Hundreds of workers demonstrated in front of the factories in Dhaka-Mymensingh Road, Hemayetpur, Olail, Fulbaria, Rajason and different areas of Ashulia since morning on the day.

Later, many of them stopped their agitation after the authorities of some factories assured payment of wages within a short time, said Khairul Mamun Mintu, organising secretary of Garment Workers Trade Union Kendra.

The workers were forced to take to the streets amid shutdown as some of them have not been paid last month's wages, which is supposed to be paid by 10th day of the month, he added.

Many workers are in dire situation as they are not getting food assistance.

Meanwhile, hundreds of garment workers came to the capital on April 2 and 3 from different parts of the country violating the countrywide lockdown. When they reached the capital for joining their workplaces from April 4, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) announced that the garment factories would remain shutdown for the entire length of the lockdown period.

Besides, workers of two readymade garments in Gazipur blocked Dhaka-Mymensingh Road for an hour on Sunday for three months' dues breaking the lockdown.

Workers of the East-West Group and Newway Fashions Ltd started demonstrations this morning blocking the highway.

They alleged that the authorities did not pay their due salaries from February to April.

Newway Fashions Ltd knitting operator Shahina Begum said, "We have not received our salary for the last two months. The authorities broke their promise of giving their wages. Now, we have no food at home. We will also have to pay our house rent and grocery bills. One the other hand, Gazipur is completely lockdown. We are literally passing our days without food."

She also said only local people and voters of Gazipur are getting relief from the government.

Later, the demonstrators withdrew the blockade after getting assurance from the authorities to give the dues on April 16.

However, the BGMEA and BKMEA in a joint statement announced that all factory owners should pay the wages to their workers as soon as possible.

They urged the owners to keep open their factories for 2 or 3 hours for giving salaries to the workers.

BGMEA and BKMEA are always ready to help the owners to resolve the problem. Owners should open MFS or Bank accounts of their workers for paying salaries and wages.

























Readymade Garment workers of at least 13 factories in Savar and Gazipur on Sunday morning blocked the road demanding their wages of the previous month.Hundreds of workers demonstrated in front of the factories in Dhaka-Mymensingh Road, Hemayetpur, Olail, Fulbaria, Rajason and different areas of Ashulia since morning on the day.Later, many of them stopped their agitation after the authorities of some factories assured payment of wages within a short time, said Khairul Mamun Mintu, organising secretary of Garment Workers Trade Union Kendra.The workers were forced to take to the streets amid shutdown as some of them have not been paid last month's wages, which is supposed to be paid by 10th day of the month, he added.Many workers are in dire situation as they are not getting food assistance.Meanwhile, hundreds of garment workers came to the capital on April 2 and 3 from different parts of the country violating the countrywide lockdown. When they reached the capital for joining their workplaces from April 4, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) announced that the garment factories would remain shutdown for the entire length of the lockdown period.Besides, workers of two readymade garments in Gazipur blocked Dhaka-Mymensingh Road for an hour on Sunday for three months' dues breaking the lockdown.Workers of the East-West Group and Newway Fashions Ltd started demonstrations this morning blocking the highway.They alleged that the authorities did not pay their due salaries from February to April.Newway Fashions Ltd knitting operator Shahina Begum said, "We have not received our salary for the last two months. The authorities broke their promise of giving their wages. Now, we have no food at home. We will also have to pay our house rent and grocery bills. One the other hand, Gazipur is completely lockdown. We are literally passing our days without food."She also said only local people and voters of Gazipur are getting relief from the government.Later, the demonstrators withdrew the blockade after getting assurance from the authorities to give the dues on April 16.However, the BGMEA and BKMEA in a joint statement announced that all factory owners should pay the wages to their workers as soon as possible.They urged the owners to keep open their factories for 2 or 3 hours for giving salaries to the workers.BGMEA and BKMEA are always ready to help the owners to resolve the problem. Owners should open MFS or Bank accounts of their workers for paying salaries and wages.