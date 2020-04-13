Video
Monday, 13 April, 2020
Air Force chopper makes emergency landing

Published : Monday, 13 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff  Correspondent

A helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force made an emergency landing in Rajasthali upazila of Rangamati on Sunday, according to a press release of ISPR.
The crew members, including two pilots -- Squadron Leader Adnan and Flight Lieutenant Shahed -- landed safely 200 yards off Bolipara Helipad near Rajasthali Camp at 11:05am, the press release said.
An ISPR release said a Bell-212 helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force made emergency landing 200 yards away from Bolipara helipad under Rajasthali camp at about 11.05am.
The helicopter, which was on a mission to supply essentials, was going to Bolipara from Kaptai, the ISPR said.
The skilled pilots managed to land safely without harming public property, the press release mentioned.


