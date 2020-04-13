Physician among 3 test positive for coronavirus in Chandpur





CHANDPUR, Apr 12: Three people, including a government physician, tested positive for coronavirus in the district, raising the total number of patients to five.They are-Doctor Mehedi Hasan, 32, resident medical officer of Matlab Uttar Upazila Health Complex, a 29 years old woman from Matlab Dakkhin upazila, and a 40-year old man from Baharia area of Sadar upazila, who recently returned home from Narayanganj.After the woman tested positive for the virus her father-in-law's house at Charanlaxmipur village was locked down. She is now undergoing treatment at Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hospital, said Matlab Dakkhin upazila health and family planning officer Dr Golam Kauser Himel.Civil Surgeon Dr Md Shakhawat Ullah said that IEDCR confirmed on Saturday morning about the positive reports. -UNB