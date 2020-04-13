Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 April, 2020, 7:48 PM
latest 5 more deaths, 182 new cases reported in 24 hrs      
Govt suspends sale of rice at Tk 10 per kg as buyers don't follow social distancing
Home Back Page

Physician among 3 test positive for coronavirus in Chandpur

Published : Monday, 13 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

CHANDPUR, Apr 12: Three people, including a government physician, tested positive for coronavirus in the district, raising the total number of patients to five.
They are-Doctor Mehedi Hasan, 32, resident medical officer of Matlab Uttar Upazila Health Complex, a 29 years old woman from Matlab Dakkhin upazila, and a 40-year old man from Baharia area of Sadar upazila, who recently returned home from Narayanganj.
After the woman tested positive for the virus her father-in-law's house at Charanlaxmipur village was locked down. She is now undergoing treatment at Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hospital, said Matlab Dakkhin upazila health and family planning officer Dr Golam Kauser Himel.
Civil Surgeon Dr Md Shakhawat Ullah said that IEDCR confirmed on Saturday morning about the positive reports.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK embassy to launch online registration for flying back home
ATN News reporter attacked with Covid-19
Coronavirus: UK could be ‘worst affected’ country in Europe
Barishal put under lockdown
Police ask kitchen markets to ensure one-way entry system
RMG workers stage demos demanding dues
Air Force chopper makes emergency landing
Covid-19 might leave adverse impact on Indian economy: WB report


Latest News
Selling of rice at Tk 10 per kg suspended to stop stealing
If stay at home or grave…decision is yours’: Benazir
Special OMS of Tk 10 rice suspended
Emirates resumes limited passenger flights to more cities
Outgoing IGP pays farewell call on President
BB issues guideline for Tk 5000cr stimulus package for agriculture
Poor stage demo demanding fair distribution of rice in Dinajpur
Community transmission started in country: Health Minister
Amazon builds its own testing lab for employees
AirAsia customers asked to accept credit
Most Read News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's self-confessed killer Capt (dismissed) Abdul Mazed hanged
Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139
Bangabandhu's killer Majed hanged
PM announces Tk 5,000cr stimulus package for farmers
Relief rice kept underneath floor of UP member's home
Combating Covid-19 in Rohingya camps: Need for a ‘hybrid’ action plan
PM warns of instant action for stealing relief: PM
'No outdoor programmes on Pohela Boishakh'
Special attention needed towards the floating people
US coronavirus death toll becomes world's highest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft