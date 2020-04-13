Pilferers of relief goods to be punished: PM





"The relief goods meant for mitigating the needy people's hardship arising out of the coronavirus outbreak would not be spared," The Prime Minister said while interacting through videoconference from her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital with public representatives and officials of 16 districts.

"So far, a few reports have surfaced regarding arrests of some people for misappropriating relief goods. I hope everyone involved in these misdeeds will be arrested. No mercy will be shown to them. If necessary, immediate punishment will be given to them through mobile courts," she said.

Noting that a few incidents of relief misappropriation are hurting the nation, she said: "This is a deplorable act. So, I request all not to indulge in such misdeeds."



















Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Sunday that no mercy would be shown to the plunderers of relief goods, if necessary, immediate punishment would be given to them through mobile courts."The relief goods meant for mitigating the needy people's hardship arising out of the coronavirus outbreak would not be spared," The Prime Minister said while interacting through videoconference from her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital with public representatives and officials of 16 districts."So far, a few reports have surfaced regarding arrests of some people for misappropriating relief goods. I hope everyone involved in these misdeeds will be arrested. No mercy will be shown to them. If necessary, immediate punishment will be given to them through mobile courts," she said.Noting that a few incidents of relief misappropriation are hurting the nation, she said: "This is a deplorable act. So, I request all not to indulge in such misdeeds."