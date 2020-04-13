Video
Monday, 13 April, 2020
Ensure transparency during aid distribution

Published : Monday, 13 April, 2020

Dear Sir
The world is fighting an unprecedented unseen virus called COVID-19 and for this across the globe many countries have already declared lockdown. Similarly, in Bangladesh, government declared government holidays as like lockdown. Many working-class people including day labourers, rickshaw pullers, hawkers and street vendors were seen thronging the streets in the hope of making a living just for the day. Woes and sufferings of these low-income groups, have mounted in the capital and its outskirts.




The authority and some affluent persons come forward to help those hapless destitute amid the COVID-19. No doubt, it is a laudable initiative. The local government authorities are distributing the government aid in a transparent and accountable ways either directly to the victims or under their supervision through volunteer workers. But it is a matter of disappointment that the aid distribution through local public representatives is not transparent and accountable. Some of the corrupted representatives have already been arrested for such anomalies in aid distribution. Recently our Prime Minister has also vowed that stern action would be taken against those who found involved in aid distribution anomalies. So, the authority concerned should ensure transparency and accountability of the local representatives during aid distribution among the COVID-19 hit people.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



