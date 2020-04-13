

Physical distancing versus unemployment



The emergence of COVID-19 as a global public health emergency has led to a number of precautionary measures such as quarantines, social distancing or in some cases total lockdown in region or countries around the world. People have been confronted with such restrictions and have to adjust to new realities where the future is unpredictable. Keeping a job and earning a living have become uncertain, especially for those who are already in a precarious situation, leading to greater levels of stress and anxiety. Furthermore, limiting access to normal daily activities, not just going to work, but normal social interactions with others provokes mental health issues, and weakens physical health for those who already struggle to maintain good health and wellbeing.



When a person is socially isolated, as it is a basic human need, the body will perceive the situation as a threat. During the time of the active stress response, the brain will release multiple stress hormones to protect the body from danger. The release of these hormones is needed for the person to react towards the current stress factor, and resist the possible harm. However, the body cannot release these stress hormones and protect the body from stressful situations for unlimited time.

Having an active stress response over an extended period has been proven to increase the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, elevated blood pressure, infectious illness, cognitive deterioration, and mortality. These are physiological consequences of being prone to stress over time, and they are typically experienced in adulthood. High levels of stress are therefore regarded as a threat to a socially isolated child's health, not only in their early years of life but also in adulthood.



Heightened by the current public health crisis, feelings of loneliness and social isolation can have severe health consequences for a number of socio-economic groups. Anxiety and apathy, as well as loneliness, are some of the mental health consequences that will persist long after the pandemic ends, while the increased feelings of depression and stress, especially during a time of uncertainty, may have serious impacts on public health, increasing people's vulnerability to poor health, and weakening society as a whole. Social isolation should not become a norm, even if some specific circumstances require social distancing. These two terms are often used interchangeably but their meanings should be clearly distinguished and used in an appropriate manner. That is why it may be more appropriate to speak about "physical distancing" instead.



Creating social relationships is central to human well-being, and not just due to the pure joy of being with friends, or when learning social norms. It is argued that experiencing social behaviour, and engaging in social interaction, is vital during childhood development.Children get affected by physical isolation and the mental health issues surface. Socially isolated for several weeks changes perspectives of social isolation and impact physiological and cognitive functioning. They found deficits in the communication chains in a type of cell -in other words, these cells had impaired neuron-to-neuron (cell-to-cell) communication in the prefrontal cortex.



The UN declared that about 25 million jobs could be lost worldwide due to coronavirus. In its preliminary assessment report titled "COVID-19 and world of work, Impacts and Responses, the International Labour Organization (ILO)" calls for urgent, large-scale and coordinated measures across three pillars - protecting workers in the workplace, stimulating the economy and employment, and supporting jobs and incomes, as the number is likely to touch 50 million, excluding the large section left out in the non-organised sectors in the developing countries.



Human beings are social animals and our biological, psychological, and social systems evolved to thrive in collaborative networks of people. Tackling the pandemic and preventing its further spread is vital for society, but such measures do not mean there should be a collapse in social contact. The impact of isolation should not be under-estimated or fall to the bottom of politicians' lists of priorities as inaction now will lead to high human and financial costs later on. The strong social and economic arguments should be enough to convince decision makers that they also need to take urgent action to tackle people's physical isolation especially those in a vulnerable situation.



Developing effective interventions, including prevention measures is not an easy task during a public health emergency when priorities have to be redefined and public spending has to be urgently reallocated; but consideration of these issues now can widely contribute to limiting the long-term effects of the current crisis.Long periods of physical isolation can have a negative impact on physical, mental and social health.



Some signs include: Physical symptoms - aches and pains, headaches, illness or worsening of medical conditions; Mental health conditions - increased risk of depression, anxiety, paranoia or panic attacks; Low energy - tiredness or lack of motivation; Sleep problems - difficulty getting to sleep, waking frequently or sleeping too much; Diet problems - loss of appetite, sudden weight gain or loss; Substance use - Increased consumption of alcohol, smoking, medications, drugs; Negative feelings - feelings of worthlessness, hopelessness or thoughts about suicide.



Some argue that in an era when digital technology is an integral part of people's lives, 'social distancing' will never be a hindrance to modern life and living. The fear psychosis enveloping the uncertainty in the pivot, will appear as a mass claustrophobic syndrome difficult to cope. Public authorities must deploy their capacity to meet people's needs and address both the physical and mental health impacts of social isolation. Psychological consultations online can support individual and patients to ensure proper medical follow-up and pent up emotions, which are widely affected by confinement.



Such a measure will demonstrate the role of digital technologies in the mental health sector and provide an effective response to patients' needs - allowing patients to be psychicallycatharated and avoid self-medication that can additionally worsen if people are pushedto a mental health emergency. Online discussion with a psychologist is a concrete action that can help reduce anxiety and panic and overcome feelings of being alone or powerlessness.



Posting pics of delicacies cooked by celebs, luxurious indoors and lush carpet gardens, displaying vital stats and assets, and making an apologetic appearance with prayers for the suffering mass is neither 'social connectivity' nor 'positive vibes.' Think of virtual thematic discussions and group activities offered by social workers that can help combat social isolation - people can be part of a collective where they can "meet" and discuss with others, their common values and interests.



Some teachers have already started playing an important role for child's socialization, through online classes, as well as extra-school activities that can meet children's specific social needs.These must be activities that can be adapted to local contexts to reduce the mental health effects of the pandemic. We must initiate a plan to reconstruct our society, when some normality returns.



Today there are multiple spots of focus. A higher order sociological approach looks at how people relate to each other within a society. Concepts including ecological social capital, relating to the quality of social relationships within a community, social exclusion, relating to an enforced lack of participation in mainstream social, cultural, economic, and political activities and social inclusion, relating to individuals' access to resources and participation in economic, political, and social activity, can be distinguished from concepts which focus on relationships at the individual level, such as social isolation. And when survival instinct bitters a distanced psyche, the remedy becomes Herculean.



The fact is, most of us are psychologically and biologically "programmed" to need social networks. It is logical that social isolation may impose stress on our minds and bodies that has a significant impact on health.Being in unhealthy relationships can be more stressful than being alone.It is also challenging to distinguish social isolation and loneliness from one another; not all who are isolated are lonely and not all who are lonely are alone.











AvikGangopadhyay, an author, educationist & columnist, writes from Kolkata, India





