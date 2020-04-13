

Strong monitoring cell must for proper use of stimulus package

The amount is big, about 2.5 per cent of GDP. It is also a big concern to distribute it properly to the affected business & would be identified and once it is available will they use it properly?



To delve into this I would like to assess the impact of coronavirus on our economy that who should get the stimulus package funds.



First, it is export oriented industry that they have already closed their factories as per the government order to contain the virus.



The exporters order has reduced drastically and in the mean time the owners need to pay salaries, Eid bonuses and other allowances to their workers. So it is important for them to get money and directly pay the workers who live on every month salaries.



Like export oriented RMG industry-major source of foreign currency the other export sectors also need the money to survive in the coronavirus fallout.



Textile and other industries which are contributing as strong backward linkage industries should also get supports being labour intensive sectors.



They employ a large numbers of workers and run business on imported raw materials, high bank interests' loans and at higher prices of energy.



At this pandemic situation, textile mills are also losing their business due to the falling demand for yarns and fabrics. To cover this loss it is imperative to get the funds at which the borrowers will pay maximum 4.5 per cent interest.



In no doubt this are cheaper loans than existing other bank loans. Apart from apparel sectors the other most vulnerable sectors are service oriented business like tourism, small and medium enterprises and many others.



In formal sectors as there is no particular fund allocation so the formal sector funding should come into supportive with giving emphasis on transparency, accountability and a strong stance against corruption.



Informally it is also to be ensured that the poor, the marginalised population and the people who are suddenly vulnerable in the current situation must get support of the fund.



Besides it should cover social security programs and the creation of new types of social security programs.



To distribute the bailout fund properly it is imperative to monitor the entire process for using in working capital should not use for other purpose and for this a monitoring cell must be formed.



Apart from apparel, SME, tourism, domestic and export based other manufacturing and service sectors require allocation in the financial package. Moreover, the agro based sectors also need some allocation as well. With forming a monitoring cell care must be taken to ensure that the benefits of the financial package are not felt only by certain influential sectors and groups.



In this case, it is necessary to make the financial package transparent and ensure accountability in implementing the policies that the government has already taken before announcing such a large amount of money as stimulus package in this critical situation where the entire world is facing trouble in fighting against the deadly corona virus.



The last thing here must be taken into account that on political consideration the non-productive sectors should not enjoy the allocation.



In fact the package should support them who are engine a large numbers of workers and helping the country for domestic demands, paying regular VAT, TAX to government. And others are like as garments, jute, leathers, fisheries agro etc who are earning foreign currencies.



The entire package consists an amount of Tk50 billion which was earlier declared by the government for export based garment sector is effective one as it's interest are lower than the fresh package of Tk 675 billion.



This is my personal observation that it will be effective if the fund allocated for RMG industry workers for salaries are made through the workers' bank accounts. However, a number of workers are also not maintaining any bank account due to unavailable of NID.



So, Bank must open their account with birth certificate or easy way. BB should issue the above circular to all commercial bank. Otherwise non account holder salary payment may be facing problems.



Besides factory worker's safety issues against the COVID -19, I think, factory must be open partly for safety of workers. Moreover the factory owners can follow Chinese system.



Like as big Industrial area 25 per cent factory will open with 50 per cent of workers. After 2 days, another 25 per cent factories will open with 50 per cent of workers. Again after 2 days of interval another 25 per cent factories then another 25 per cent with 50 per cent workers and finally 100% workers will join in factories. This needs total 16 days planning.

In this regards, transportation problem & harassment of workers coming back from home to factory will be safe & easier. Also easy to monitoring for checking their body temp in entry gate, training for using distance, proper hand washing etc.

The writer is chairman of the Little Group, Advisor BCCCI and a former BTMA director

























At coronavirus pandemic situating the government's announcement of Tk 725 billion fund is absolutely a great decision for funding the affected manufacturing and service oriented industries in the country as a salvaging bailout package.The amount is big, about 2.5 per cent of GDP. It is also a big concern to distribute it properly to the affected business & would be identified and once it is available will they use it properly?To delve into this I would like to assess the impact of coronavirus on our economy that who should get the stimulus package funds.First, it is export oriented industry that they have already closed their factories as per the government order to contain the virus.The exporters order has reduced drastically and in the mean time the owners need to pay salaries, Eid bonuses and other allowances to their workers. So it is important for them to get money and directly pay the workers who live on every month salaries.Like export oriented RMG industry-major source of foreign currency the other export sectors also need the money to survive in the coronavirus fallout.Textile and other industries which are contributing as strong backward linkage industries should also get supports being labour intensive sectors.They employ a large numbers of workers and run business on imported raw materials, high bank interests' loans and at higher prices of energy.At this pandemic situation, textile mills are also losing their business due to the falling demand for yarns and fabrics. To cover this loss it is imperative to get the funds at which the borrowers will pay maximum 4.5 per cent interest.In no doubt this are cheaper loans than existing other bank loans. Apart from apparel sectors the other most vulnerable sectors are service oriented business like tourism, small and medium enterprises and many others.In formal sectors as there is no particular fund allocation so the formal sector funding should come into supportive with giving emphasis on transparency, accountability and a strong stance against corruption.Informally it is also to be ensured that the poor, the marginalised population and the people who are suddenly vulnerable in the current situation must get support of the fund.Besides it should cover social security programs and the creation of new types of social security programs.To distribute the bailout fund properly it is imperative to monitor the entire process for using in working capital should not use for other purpose and for this a monitoring cell must be formed.Apart from apparel, SME, tourism, domestic and export based other manufacturing and service sectors require allocation in the financial package. Moreover, the agro based sectors also need some allocation as well. With forming a monitoring cell care must be taken to ensure that the benefits of the financial package are not felt only by certain influential sectors and groups.In this case, it is necessary to make the financial package transparent and ensure accountability in implementing the policies that the government has already taken before announcing such a large amount of money as stimulus package in this critical situation where the entire world is facing trouble in fighting against the deadly corona virus.The last thing here must be taken into account that on political consideration the non-productive sectors should not enjoy the allocation.In fact the package should support them who are engine a large numbers of workers and helping the country for domestic demands, paying regular VAT, TAX to government. And others are like as garments, jute, leathers, fisheries agro etc who are earning foreign currencies.The entire package consists an amount of Tk50 billion which was earlier declared by the government for export based garment sector is effective one as it's interest are lower than the fresh package of Tk 675 billion.This is my personal observation that it will be effective if the fund allocated for RMG industry workers for salaries are made through the workers' bank accounts. However, a number of workers are also not maintaining any bank account due to unavailable of NID.So, Bank must open their account with birth certificate or easy way. BB should issue the above circular to all commercial bank. Otherwise non account holder salary payment may be facing problems.Besides factory worker's safety issues against the COVID -19, I think, factory must be open partly for safety of workers. Moreover the factory owners can follow Chinese system.Like as big Industrial area 25 per cent factory will open with 50 per cent of workers. After 2 days, another 25 per cent factories will open with 50 per cent of workers. Again after 2 days of interval another 25 per cent factories then another 25 per cent with 50 per cent workers and finally 100% workers will join in factories. This needs total 16 days planning.In this regards, transportation problem & harassment of workers coming back from home to factory will be safe & easier. Also easy to monitoring for checking their body temp in entry gate, training for using distance, proper hand washing etc.The writer is chairman of the Little Group, Advisor BCCCI and a former BTMA director