

Combating Covid-19 in Rohingya camps: Need for a ‘hybrid’ action plan



Bangladesh so far has reported 482 cases with 30 deaths. The numbers seem low, because of the capacity to track and test for the infection remain weak to date. Thousands are in self-quarantine at home upon returning from abroad; literally, millions of unscreened people have gone back to their village homes during the 10-day "holidays" - now extended for a second time 24 April 2020. The case numbers are beginning to surge and will likely increase in the coming weeks with more tests. The current rate of testing is perhaps lowest in the world and deeply worrying for all.



With reports of the first confirmed case of a 75-year old Bangladeshi woman in Cox' Bazar town about 35 km from the camp sites, followed by quarantine in UN transit camp of a Rohingya family of four returning from India recently, there is growing panic among the refugees of the pandemic crisis. It is feared that the novel coronavirus will hit the cramped camps in a matter of days. The camp officials as well as UN refugee agency are very concerned and taking all possible steps to prevent the risk of the spread of the virus within the camps. The Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) already issued guidelines and restrictive measures to enforce social distancing and isolation.



Experts and activists fear that the entire Rohingya refugee populations in the camps are extremely vulnerable. The camps, according to the Medecins Sans Frontieres, are already fertile grounds for any disease outbreak due to overcrowding and lack of adequate infrastructure and services necessary for such a huge number of displaced population anywhere. Each shack in the camps is barely 10-square meter with up to 12 persons. The density in the camps is 40,000 per square km, much higher than Dhaka with 23,000/sq. km. Therefore, once there is an outbreak in the camps, it would be like wildfire difficult to contain; nearly everyone in the camp will likely get it. As such, in their confined shelters, the refugees face a heightened risk by Covid-19 if the disease were to spread in the camps.



Nearly half of the camp populations are children; those living in the camps were forced to flee their homes in the face of horrific violence and killings by the Myanmar army. The persecuted Rohingyas are already overwhelmed. The new restrictions - for instance, stay home, physical and social isolation, social distancing, handwash etc may prove enormous challenges for the refugee populations. As per the guidelines, the refugees are urged to "stay home and not move except for emergency needs." The refugees are, however, required daily tracks to collect their food, fuels and other essentials from key distribution centres within the camps. Thanks to RRRC and UN refugee agency for assured and uninterrupted supplies and services to the camp dwellers during the lockdown period.



In sum, the overall health and hygiene situations are poor, largely due to poverty and malnutrition, derived from their status as stateless people. The refugees have their own ethnic, religious, social, and cultural ethos after escaping from ethnic cleansing in their homeland in Myanmar. Further, their lives have been in limbo for quite some time affecting emotions, anxiety and mental wellness among adults and children. Unlike the rest of Bangladesh, there is simply no escape for the refugees from these psycho-social aspects that are haunting their lives in exile.



In view of the above, is there a need for a different approach to Covid-19 for the Rohingya refugees than the rest of Bangladesh? The Prime Minister's 31-Point Directive announced on 3 April 2020 does not even mention the Rohingya refugees in the government Covid-2019 prevention and mitigation programs. It is not immediately clear why over a million vulnerable people are outside the national Covid-19 programs. In my view, given the unique situation for the Rohingyas and their experience in exile in the camps, a "hybrid" plan of action combining the national policy strategies tailored to the needs of the Rohingya refugees would better suit the fight against Covid-19 in the camps. The hybrid plan of action must be culturally integrated, inclusive, and comply with both UN and WHO guidelines.



The hybrid program must ensure that the Rohingya people are part of the response plans, hygiene and healthcare in the camps through training and integration of their traditional system of leadership, information, education and communications in their language(s). It is evident from various reports that the Rohingyas thus far have been left out of any effective campaign against the coronavirus. "Not doing so carries grave risks," remarks one observer. An anti Covid -19 campaign focusing on social distancing and isolation will hopefully lead to changes in the behaviour of the residents in the camps. It should include training, education and communications involving both refugees and host populations and sharing of detail realistic plans dealing with all aspects - treatment, hospitalization and even deaths and burials.



Right now, readiness in the Rohingya camps is the key to combat Covid-19. A strong communication supported by uninterrupted access to internet should make the Rohingyas realise the absolute need for the lockdown and need for social distancing to protect them and their lives in the camps. The government of Bangladesh and humanitarian agencies led by UN refugee agency have sprung into action with plans for screening, testing and hospitalization. Furthermore, there should be enough provision for counselling for coping with Covid-19. Since their homes are overcrowded, suspected infections must be isolated immediately to temporary clinics/hospitals for Covid-19 patients. Make no mistake, the government and the international community must take care of the Rohingyas in this pandemic.











Mohammad Zaman, PhD is an international development specialist and advisory professor, National Research Center for Resettlement, Hohai University, Nanjing.





