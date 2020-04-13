

Walton making face shield, goggles to prevent COVID-19 infections

PPE is specially required for ensuring the safety of those health workers who prove treatment to the coronavirus (COVID-19) infected patients. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has already approved the items produced by Walton.

It was witnessed that the PPE producing and exporting nations are in big trouble to meet the ever-growing global demands abruptly following the widespread of COVID-19 pandemic in almost all the countries.

Walton has also started distributing the locally produced PPE among the health workers at free of cost so that they would be able to deliver quick treatment to the coronavirus infected people.

On Saturday last Walton officials formally handed over the locally produced face shield and safety goggles to the DGHS higher officials for distributing those among the health workers across the country.

During that time, DGHS's Additional Director General Prof. Sanya Tahmina, Programme Manager (Non Communicable Disease Control) Dr. Md. Rizwanul Karim and Deputy Programme Manager (Medical Biotechnology) Dr. Md. Marufur Rahman and Walton Face Shield and Safety Goggles Manufacturing Project's Coordinator Apel Mahmud were present.

Walton authorities thanked the respective engineers for manufacturing these PPE within a record short time considering the country's urgency.

From the very beginning of coronavirus emergence in Bangladesh, Walton's engineers have been conducting necessary research works for manufacturing Ventilators like essential medical equipment to prevent the deadliest corona pandemic.

Walton officials informed that initially they are producing 1,000 units of goggles and 15,000 units of face shield in a day. But, they could increase the production capacity by thrice times in accordance with the demands.









Very soon, Walton will start the production of anti-fog technology's safety goggles, Murshed said adding that the process of manufacturing Ventilators, Power Air Purifier Respiratory (PAPR), UV Disinfectant, Respiratory Mask and other medical equipment has been going on in full-swing.

Walton's Executive Director Uday Hakim said Walton first-ever started the large scale domestic production of face shield and safety goggles although some sorts of garments like protective suit, mask, gloves, shoe cover, head cap etc. were locally produced.



