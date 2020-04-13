SCB hails PM for announcing Tk 727.5b stimulus package





Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) Chairman Md. Rezaul Karim expressed his gratitude to prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for announcing a of Tk727.5 billion stimulus package for the COVID-19-hit businesses including a Tk 5000 wage support to workers and employees in the export-oriented industries.He also appreciated the Bangladesh Bank for enhancing export development fund (EDF) upto $5 billion at 2 per cent interest rate until further order.Md. Karim said, this package would help maintain normal economic activities of the Country and also help the private sector and export-oriented sectors.He suggested that the incentive support be paid on a turnover basis. On the other hand, he requested to stop collection of all types of tolls while transporting export and imports goods during this period and to waive the demurrage charge of Ports, Airports along with off dock inland container depot (ICD) and inland container terminal (ICT).