Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 April, 2020, 7:47 PM
latest 5 more deaths, 182 new cases reported in 24 hrs      
Govt suspends sale of rice at Tk 10 per kg as buyers don't follow social distancing
Home Business

Banks’ single borrower exposure limit waived

Published : Monday, 13 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank on Sunday exempted all the scheduled banks from complying with the single borrower exposure limit in issuing credit to the export?oriented industries, including the readymade garment sector, for payment of workers' salaries.
The central bank on the day issued a circular exempting the banks from having to comply with Sub-Section 1 of Section 26 (Kha) of the Bank Company Act, 1991.
The central bank has been issuing a range of policy relaxations in the last 20 days to support implementation of the government announced stimulus packages amounting to Tk 72,750 crore.
The BB in two phases reduced the cash reserve ratio (CRR) to 4 per cent and the repurchase agreement, largely known as the REPO rate, to 5.25 per cent with a view to increasing liquidity supply on the market.
The outbreak of the coronavirus in the country has prompted the BB to take such measures.
Of the packages, a Tk 5,000 crore stimulus package was specifically launched for the export-oriented industries to pay salaries to the workers.
As per the BB rules, the aggregate outstanding principal amount of funded exposures of a bank to any individual or counter-party or group must not exceed 15 per cent of its capital at any point of time.
The outstanding amount of exposure - both funded and non-funded - of a bank to a single person or counter-party or a group must not exceed 35 per cent of the capital at any point of time, it said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Factories in EPZs to remain shut till April 25
Walton making face shield, goggles to prevent COVID-19 infections
SCB hails PM for announcing Tk 727.5b stimulus package
Banks’ single borrower exposure limit waived
BTMA to keep mills close till April 25
WB sees 2 - 3pc growth for post-pandemic BD in FY20
WB's Malpass upbeat on prospects for progress on debt relief
Fed working to limit COVID-19 economic damage


Latest News
Selling of rice at Tk 10 per kg suspended to stop stealing
If stay at home or grave…decision is yours’: Benazir
Special OMS of Tk 10 rice suspended
Emirates resumes limited passenger flights to more cities
Outgoing IGP pays farewell call on President
BB issues guideline for Tk 5000cr stimulus package for agriculture
Poor stage demo demanding fair distribution of rice in Dinajpur
Community transmission started in country: Health Minister
Amazon builds its own testing lab for employees
AirAsia customers asked to accept credit
Most Read News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's self-confessed killer Capt (dismissed) Abdul Mazed hanged
Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139
Bangabandhu's killer Majed hanged
PM announces Tk 5,000cr stimulus package for farmers
Relief rice kept underneath floor of UP member's home
Combating Covid-19 in Rohingya camps: Need for a ‘hybrid’ action plan
PM warns of instant action for stealing relief: PM
'No outdoor programmes on Pohela Boishakh'
Special attention needed towards the floating people
US coronavirus death toll becomes world's highest
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft