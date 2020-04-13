Banks’ single borrower exposure limit waived





The central bank on the day issued a circular exempting the banks from having to comply with Sub-Section 1 of Section 26 (Kha) of the Bank Company Act, 1991.

The central bank has been issuing a range of policy relaxations in the last 20 days to support implementation of the government announced stimulus packages amounting to Tk 72,750 crore.

The BB in two phases reduced the cash reserve ratio (CRR) to 4 per cent and the repurchase agreement, largely known as the REPO rate, to 5.25 per cent with a view to increasing liquidity supply on the market.

The outbreak of the coronavirus in the country has prompted the BB to take such measures.

Of the packages, a Tk 5,000 crore stimulus package was specifically launched for the export-oriented industries to pay salaries to the workers.

As per the BB rules, the aggregate outstanding principal amount of funded exposures of a bank to any individual or counter-party or group must not exceed 15 per cent of its capital at any point of time.

The outstanding amount of exposure - both funded and non-funded - of a bank to a single person or counter-party or a group must not exceed 35 per cent of the capital at any point of time, it said.















