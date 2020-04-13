Video
Monday, 13 April, 2020, 7:47 PM
5 more deaths, 182 new cases reported in 24 hrs      
Govt suspends sale of rice at Tk 10 per kg as buyers don't follow social distancing
Business

BTMA to keep mills close till April 25

Published : Monday, 13 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) has decided to keep its mills closed in line with the government's extension of the public holiday.
This was announced in a BTMA statement signed by its president Mohammad Ali Khokon.
The association also asked its members to inform them and the industrial police if any mill wanted to remain open to disburse wages.
According to BTMA data, there are about 1,500 textile mills which employ about 1.5 million people.
The government in a notification on Friday extended the nationwide holiday for 11 more days to strengthen the anti-Covid-19 campaign as the virus continues to claim more lives and infect people in greater numbers across the country.
The notification also said April 17-18 and April 24-25 weekends would be added to the holidays.
On March 26, the government first introduced a 10-day shutdown till April 4, which was later extended till April 11, and then again till April 14.
Meanwhile, export oriented apparel factory owners on Friday also decided to keep their factories closed until April 25.




The announcement was made in a joint statement issued by BGMEA President Rubana Huq, and BKMEA President AKM Salim Osman.
If any factory owner wants to pay workers during the holidays, they need to inform the BGMEA, BKMEA, and Industrial Police, according to the statement.


