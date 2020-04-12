Two test positive for coronavirus in Barishal



Two elderly patients who are receiving treatment at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital tested positive for coronavirus.





Of them, one is 60 years old and a resident of Kazirchar in Mehendiganj upazila, while another is 65 years and a resident of Dingarhat in Bakerganj upazila.







Dr Bakir Hossain, director of the hospital, said they were admitted with corona symptoms at isolation unit of the hospital on April 8.







The duo tested positive for the virus after the lab test, he added.





