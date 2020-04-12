Video
Sunday, 12 April, 2020, 10:03 PM
Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139        PM warns of instant action for stealing relief: PM        Tk 9,000cr subsidy for fertilizer, Tk 150cr for seeds: PM      
Two test positive for coronavirus in Barishal

Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020 at 9:05 PM  Count : 54
Observer Correspondent

Two elderly patients who are receiving treatment at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital tested positive for coronavirus.

Of them, one is 60 years old and a resident of Kazirchar in Mehendiganj upazila, while another is 65 years and a resident of Dingarhat in Bakerganj upazila.

Dr Bakir Hossain, director of the hospital, said they were admitted with corona symptoms at isolation unit of the hospital on April 8.

The duo tested positive for the virus after the lab test, he added.

