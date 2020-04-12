Video
Sunday, 12 April, 2020, 10:03 PM
Barishal district under lockdown

Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020 at 8:50 PM  Count : 62
Observer Correspondent

Barishal district administration on Sunday put the district under lockdown to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner SM Ajiur made the announcement.

The lockdown will remain effective until further notice, he said adding that if anyone violate the decision legal steps will be taken against him/her.

All the emergency services will remain out of the purview of the restriction, said a notice issued in this regard.

During the lockdown no one will be allowed for entry or exit in the district, it added.

The rule also be applicable for transport movement also.

Bangladesh on Sunday recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in a day as 139 more people tested positive for the virus,   raising the total number to 621.

Besides, four more people died from the disease in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 34.





