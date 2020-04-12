Farmer beaten to death in Lalmonirhat



A farmer was beaten to death by a brick kiln owners and his relatives in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat on Sunday morning.







The deceased was identified as Aminuir Rahman, 55, a resident of Gaonchulka village in the upazila.







Kaliganj Police Station officer-in-charge Arju Sazzad said MHR Brick Kiln owner Rakibul and his relatives beat Aminur on Friday night, leaving him critically injured, for protesting the crop’s damage caused by brick kiln.





