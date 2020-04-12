Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 April, 2020, 10:03 PM
latest Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139        PM warns of instant action for stealing relief: PM        Tk 9,000cr subsidy for fertilizer, Tk 150cr for seeds: PM      
Home Countryside

Farmer beaten to death in Lalmonirhat

Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020 at 8:30 PM  Count : 63
Observer Correspondent

Farmer beaten to death in Lalmonirhat

Farmer beaten to death in Lalmonirhat


A farmer was beaten to death by a brick kiln owners and his relatives in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Aminuir Rahman, 55, a resident of Gaonchulka village in the upazila.

Kaliganj Police Station officer-in-charge Arju Sazzad said MHR Brick Kiln owner Rakibul and his relatives beat Aminur on Friday night, leaving him critically injured, for protesting the crop’s damage caused by brick kiln.

Aminur was taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning, the OC added.

Wife of the deceased lodged a case against 10 people with the police station in this connection.





MS/GY


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
15 sacks of OMS rice seized in Madaripur, UP member held
UNO distributes relief materials among Kush tribe people
Barishal district under lockdown
Farmer beaten to death in Lalmonirhat
Trader run over by trolley in Gopalganj
15 Govt officials absent in Manpura upazila
"Chilla" returnees under institutional quarantine in Meherpur
18 fishermen fined in Laxmipur


Latest News
15 sacks of OMS rice seized in Madaripur, UP member held
UNO distributes relief materials among Kush tribe people
2,000 families get food from IDLC and CSR Window Bangladesh
Two test positive for coronavirus in Barishal
Barishal district under lockdown
Farmer beaten to death in Lalmonirhat
BB increases ADR limit
Boris Johnson discharged from hospital
DCs asked to submit reports on graft in relief distribution
Other fugitive killers of Bangabandhu must be brought back: Anisul
Most Read News
Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's self-confessed killer Capt (dismissed) Abdul Mazed hanged
Bangladeshis in ME countries won't lose jobs for late return: Minister
Bangabandhu's killer Majed hanged
Paba OC takes responsibility to assist a poor family
58 new cases recorded in last 24 hrs
Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139
One more die with corona symptom in Laxmipur
Govt orders to send list of absent officials
Quarantined Life
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft