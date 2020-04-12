|
Farmer beaten to death in Lalmonirhat
|
A farmer was beaten to death by a brick kiln owners and his relatives in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Aminuir Rahman, 55, a resident of Gaonchulka village in the upazila.
Kaliganj Police Station officer-in-charge Arju Sazzad said MHR Brick Kiln owner Rakibul and his relatives beat Aminur on Friday night, leaving him critically injured, for protesting the crop’s damage caused by brick kiln.
Aminur was taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning, the OC added.
Wife of the deceased lodged a case against 10 people with the police station in this connection.
