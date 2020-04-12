BB increases ADR limit

Video
Sunday, 12 April, 2020, 10:03 PM
Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020 at 7:42 PM  Count : 67
Observer Online Desk

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has increased the limit of Advance Deposit Ratio (ADR) or Investment Deposit Ratio (IDR) as part of its efforts to boost liquidity amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The ADR or IDR of all banks has been increased to 87 percent from the existing 85 percent for conventional banks and 92 percent from the existing 90 percent for Shariah-based Islamic banks, a BB circular issued on Sunday said.

The revised limit of ADR will come into effect from April 15, the circular added.





BSS/GY


