

DCs asked to submit reports on graft in relief distribution



The Local Government Division issued an official order in this regard today. The official order said a huge number of people have become workless due to the spread of coronavirus in Bangladesh, and that is why different ministries, government agencies and the Local Government Division are providing food aid for them.



But, it was surfaced from media reports that many public representatives and government officials got involved in irregularities and corruption in relief distribution.



The local government division warned if any public representative or government official is found involved in irregularities during relief distribution, he or she would be suspended and legal action would be taken against the person.











BSS/GY



The Local Government Division has asked the deputy commissioners (DCs) to immediately submit reports with specific evidence if anyone is found involved in misappropriation of relief goods being distributed among the poor and destitute people amid the coronavirus outbreak.The Local Government Division issued an official order in this regard today. The official order said a huge number of people have become workless due to the spread of coronavirus in Bangladesh, and that is why different ministries, government agencies and the Local Government Division are providing food aid for them.But, it was surfaced from media reports that many public representatives and government officials got involved in irregularities and corruption in relief distribution.The local government division warned if any public representative or government official is found involved in irregularities during relief distribution, he or she would be suspended and legal action would be taken against the person.BSS/GY