Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 April, 2020, 10:03 PM
latest Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139        PM warns of instant action for stealing relief: PM        Tk 9,000cr subsidy for fertilizer, Tk 150cr for seeds: PM      
Home National

DCs asked to submit reports on graft in relief distribution

Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020 at 7:34 PM  Count : 104
Observer Online Desk

DCs asked to submit reports on graft in relief distribution

DCs asked to submit reports on graft in relief distribution

The Local Government Division has asked the deputy commissioners (DCs) to immediately submit reports with specific evidence if anyone is found involved in misappropriation of relief goods being distributed among the poor and destitute people amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Local Government Division issued an official order in this regard today. The official order said a huge number of people have become workless due to the spread of coronavirus in Bangladesh, and that is why different ministries, government agencies and the Local Government Division are providing food aid for them.

But, it was surfaced from media reports that many public representatives and government officials got involved in irregularities and corruption in relief distribution.

The local government division warned if any public representative or government official is found involved in irregularities during relief distribution, he or she would be suspended and legal action would be taken against the person.





BSS/GY


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2,000 families get food from IDLC and CSR Window Bangladesh
Two test positive for coronavirus in Barishal
DCs asked to submit reports on graft in relief distribution
Other fugitive killers of Bangabandhu must be brought back: Anisul
4 varsities to do coronavirus test
Relief rice kept underneath floor of UP member's home
Chopper makes emergency landing, pilots escape unhurt
Mazed's execution a gift in Mujib Year: Home Minister


Latest News
15 sacks of OMS rice seized in Madaripur, UP member held
UNO distributes relief materials among Kush tribe people
2,000 families get food from IDLC and CSR Window Bangladesh
Two test positive for coronavirus in Barishal
Barishal district under lockdown
Farmer beaten to death in Lalmonirhat
BB increases ADR limit
Boris Johnson discharged from hospital
DCs asked to submit reports on graft in relief distribution
Other fugitive killers of Bangabandhu must be brought back: Anisul
Most Read News
Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's self-confessed killer Capt (dismissed) Abdul Mazed hanged
Bangladeshis in ME countries won't lose jobs for late return: Minister
Bangabandhu's killer Majed hanged
Paba OC takes responsibility to assist a poor family
58 new cases recorded in last 24 hrs
Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139
One more die with corona symptom in Laxmipur
Govt orders to send list of absent officials
Quarantined Life
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft