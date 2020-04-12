Video
Sunday, 12 April, 2020
National

Other fugitive killers of Bangabandhu must be brought back: Anisul

Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020
Observer Online Report

Other fugitive killers of Bangabandhu must be brought back: Anisul

Other fugitive killers of Bangabandhu must be brought back: Anisul


Law Minister Anisul Huq on Sunday said the government would certainly bring fugitive killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman back to the country and execute their death sentence.

“After the execution of the convicts, who were in our custody, on January 28, 2010, our biggest challenge was to bring other fugitive convicts of Bangabandhu murder trial and execute their death sentence. We have given a commitment to people that we would execute the sentence by bringing those fugitives back. Our work has not been done yet,” the minister said this while giving his reaction at his official residence to the execution of Mazed.

Mazed was executed at Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj on the outskirts of the capital at 12:01 am on Sunday, 45 years after the assassination of the country’s founding father.

He said the government to some extent has fulfilled its commitment given to the people by executing Bangabandhu’s killer dismissed army captain Abdul Mazed early today.

“It is a matter of comfort that we have managed to execute the death sentence of one of the killers in Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary. But we have fulfilled our commitment in part,” said Anisul.

Implementation of the judgement in this case is completed once if we will be able to execute the death sentences of all other fugitive convicts, he added.

Reiterating that commitment once again, the Law Minister said “We would certainly bring those killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman back to the soil of Bangladesh and execute the judgement of our apex court.”





