4 varsities to do coronavirus test

The decision has been taken after the Secondary and Higher Education Directorate informed the ministry that four universities have the machine to detect coronavirus, reports a Bangla news portal.

















Those varsities are allowed to perform coronavirus test are Dhaka University, Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University, Jashore Science and Technology University and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in Sylhet.

The ministry sources said some 11 universities have the PCR machines. In necessity, the remaining varsities will be allowed to perform coronavirus tests.





The Health Ministry has informed that four universities having real time PCR machine will perform coronavirus tests.