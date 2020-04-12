US-Bangla to operate cargo flights from next week

Video
Sunday, 12 April, 2020
Business

Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020
Observer Online Report

US-Bangla Airlines will operate cargo flights from the next week for importing medical equipment as well as export goods amid the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

“As per our appeal, the CAAB gave us permission to operate cargo flights … we are planning to start carrying goods from the next week,” said a spokesperson of US-Bangla Airlines on Sunday.

General manager (PR) of the airlines, Kamrul Islam said they will operate the cargo flights with four passenger Boeing 737-800 aircraft to the countries having bilateral air service agreements on cargo with Bangladesh.

It will carry essential items including personal protective equipment (PPE) for doctors, hand sanitizers, hand gloves and masks from other countries by using its four cargo aircraft.

Besides, it will also carry export goods including garment products and perishable goods.  

Primarily, the airlines will operate cargo flights to the Asian countries including Singapore, Malaysia, China, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, India, Qatar, Bahran and UAE.

On Saturday, Bangladesh extended ongoing ban on flight operation till April 30 to and from all European countries and the nations that restricted the entry of Bangladeshis to their territories as well as on all domestic routes over the coronavirus fear.

Along with that, all domestic flights will remain suspended till April 30 while cargo, special, air ambulance, relief carrying flights and emergency landing aircraft remain out of this ban.





GY


