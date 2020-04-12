Relief rice kept underneath floor of UP member's home





Police on Sunday recovered seven sacks of rice from underneath the floor of the house of Bhola's Badarpur UP member Jewel.





Lalmohon Police Station OC Meer Khairul Kabir told media that they received a telephone on emergency helpline 999 at about 6am.The caller told police that Badarpur union's ward 5 member Jewel hide rice sacks in his house, he added."Later,we conducted drive on Jewel's house, dug earth under the bed of Jewel and recovered five bags of rice while two more bags full of rice from behind his house. Seven empty sacks with the seal of Food department and seven OMS cards were also seized," he said.