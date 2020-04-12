Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 April, 2020, 10:02 PM
latest Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139        PM warns of instant action for stealing relief: PM        Tk 9,000cr subsidy for fertilizer, Tk 150cr for seeds: PM      
Home Business

Apple, Google team up to develop coronavirus tracking system

Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020 at 5:06 PM  Count : 76
Observer Online Desk

Apple, Google team up to develop coronavirus tracking system

Apple, Google team up to develop coronavirus tracking system


Apple and Google announced a system for tracking the spread of the new coronavirus, which allows users to transmit data through Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) transmissions and approved applications.

The new document will use short-range Bluetooth communication to establish a voluntary communication-tracing network, with extensive data on phones adjacent to each other, created in a series of documents and white papers. Public Health Authority official applications will have access to this data and users can download them and report if they have been identified on COVID-19. The system will also alert people who download them whether they have had close contact with an infected person.

Apple and Google will launch a pair of iOS and Android APIs in mid-May and ensure that these health authority apps can implement them At this point, users will still need to download an app to participate in contact-tracing, which may limit adoption. However, a few months after the API ends, companies will be working to create tracing functionality on the underlying operating system as an option immediately available to everyone, including iOS or Android phones.

Communication detection - which includes who an infected person communicates with and tries to prevent others from infecting - is a promising solution for COVID-19, but using digital surveillance technology to do so raises broad privacy concerns and concerns about efficacy. Question. Earlier this week, the American Civil Liberties Union raised concerns about tracking users with phone data, arguing that the scope of any system should be limited and avoid compromising user privacy.

Unlike some using GPS data such as - say - this Bluetooth plan will not track people's physical location. It basically picks up nearby phone signals within 5 minutes and saves the connections between them to a database. If a person tests positive for a novel coronavirus, they can tell the infected app and report it to other people whose phones have been in the nearest range in the past days.

The system takes several steps to prevent people from being identified even after they have shared their data. The app regularly transmits information over Bluetooth, anonymously identifies the key, and promotes these keys every 15 minutes to protect privacy. Even if someone shares at once that they have been infected, the app will only share the keys from a given time period.

Critically, there is no centrally accessible master list whose phones are matched, infectious, or otherwise because phones are performing cryptographic calculations needed to protect central performing servers that only share the database of shared keys without interacting with those keys.-Internet





GY

Related Topics

Software   Trading   Google  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BB increases ADR limit
US-Bangla to operate cargo flights from next week
Apple, Google team up to develop coronavirus tracking system
COVID-19, Lower oil prices to curb GCC banks’ credit growth
Public banks outgrow pvt banks in India in new loan sanctions
B'desh must ramp up action to protect people, revive economy: WB
DMP gives permission to e-CAB members to ply vehicles
Biman cancels all flights till Apr 30


Latest News
15 sacks of OMS rice seized in Madaripur, UP member held
UNO distributes relief materials among Kush tribe people
2,000 families get food from IDLC and CSR Window Bangladesh
Two test positive for coronavirus in Barishal
Barishal district under lockdown
Farmer beaten to death in Lalmonirhat
BB increases ADR limit
Boris Johnson discharged from hospital
DCs asked to submit reports on graft in relief distribution
Other fugitive killers of Bangabandhu must be brought back: Anisul
Most Read News
Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's self-confessed killer Capt (dismissed) Abdul Mazed hanged
Bangladeshis in ME countries won't lose jobs for late return: Minister
Bangabandhu's killer Majed hanged
Paba OC takes responsibility to assist a poor family
58 new cases recorded in last 24 hrs
Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139
One more die with corona symptom in Laxmipur
Govt orders to send list of absent officials
Quarantined Life
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft