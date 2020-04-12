Apple, Google team up to develop coronavirus tracking system



Apple and Google announced a system for tracking the spread of the new coronavirus, which allows users to transmit data through Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) transmissions and approved applications.







The new document will use short-range Bluetooth communication to establish a voluntary communication-tracing network, with extensive data on phones adjacent to each other, created in a series of documents and white papers. Public Health Authority official applications will have access to this data and users can download them and report if they have been identified on COVID-19. The system will also alert people who download them whether they have had close contact with an infected person.







Apple and Google will launch a pair of iOS and Android APIs in mid-May and ensure that these health authority apps can implement them At this point, users will still need to download an app to participate in contact-tracing, which may limit adoption. However, a few months after the API ends, companies will be working to create tracing functionality on the underlying operating system as an option immediately available to everyone, including iOS or Android phones.







Communication detection - which includes who an infected person communicates with and tries to prevent others from infecting - is a promising solution for COVID-19, but using digital surveillance technology to do so raises broad privacy concerns and concerns about efficacy. Question. Earlier this week, the American Civil Liberties Union raised concerns about tracking users with phone data, arguing that the scope of any system should be limited and avoid compromising user privacy.







Unlike some using GPS data such as - say - this Bluetooth plan will not track people's physical location. It basically picks up nearby phone signals within 5 minutes and saves the connections between them to a database. If a person tests positive for a novel coronavirus, they can tell the infected app and report it to other people whose phones have been in the nearest range in the past days.







The system takes several steps to prevent people from being identified even after they have shared their data. The app regularly transmits information over Bluetooth, anonymously identifies the key, and promotes these keys every 15 minutes to protect privacy. Even if someone shares at once that they have been infected, the app will only share the keys from a given time period.





