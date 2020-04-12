Video
COVID-19, Lower oil prices to curb GCC banks’ credit growth

Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020
Observer Online Desk

The sharp reduction in oil prices and measures taken by governments to control the transmission of coronavirus (COVD-19) infections are expected to reduce GCC banks' revenue and credit growth in 2020.

Both oil prices and temporary lockdowns across the GCC can suffer in key sectors such as real estate, hospitality and consumer-related sectors.

"Under our base-case scenario, we assume that these measures will be relatively short-lived and predict a gradual recovery in non-oil activity since the third-quarter, 2020," said Mohammad Damak, director of research at S&P. "If the recovery is to be expected of us It takes longer than that but GCC banks may feel more stressed."

S&P expects a significant slowdown in credit growth across the GCC in 2020.

Although last year's growth rate was around 2018, the GCC's conventional banks have grown faster than Islamic banks. This was originally explained by the acquisition. For example, Emirates NBD acquired Denizbank in Turkey, increasing its total assets by about one-fourth. Other transactions were locally regional or regional Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank was accepted by two other local banks (including one Islamic) and Saudi British Bank another local bank.

"In 2021, we expect slower organic and non-biological growth, with Islamic and conventional banks seeing a 2 to 5 percent [financing increase] at the same rate," Damak said.

The rating agency projects that the average real GDP growth for the six GCC countries will accelerate somewhat in 2020 compared to 2019, but this will be primarily driven by higher oil production. With the significant drop in oil prices, they hold $ 30 per barrel average oil price for 2020, which is less than $ 60 at the beginning of the year.

In S&P forecasts, they have assumed that the measures implemented by the GPC governments to contain COVID-19 are relatively short-lived.-Internet





