Public banks outgrow pvt banks in India in new loan sanctions

Public sector banks have increased lending restrictions, shows data till February. Private sector lenders have been leading this front for some time, mostly dependent on retail credit.





Notwithstanding a higher share of NPAs and lower capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR), in February “the share of public sector banks in total fresh rupee loans sanctioned by scheduled commercial banks increased to 52.8 per cent from a low of 39.7 per cent in August 2019", said the RBI’s monetary policy report, released on Thursday.







Credit offtake is responsible for the largest share in the personal loan category. Within the category, credit offset has been largely focused on housing and credit card arrears. Overall credit growth has remained muted with a decline in economic activity. The report said the slowdown in credit growth was spread across all bank groups, but it was pronounced in the private bank.





