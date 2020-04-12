Trader run over by trolley in Gopalganj

A man was run over by a trolley in Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj on Sunday morning.









Kashiani Police Station sub-inspector Ratan Boiragi said Ratan had business of brick, sand.













Ratan fell from the trolley in Arpara area Kashiani upazila around 10am and was crushed by the same vehicle, leaving him critically injured.





Locals rushed him to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.





Deceased Shahadat Molla, 45, was a resident of Dangadurgapur village in Moksodpur upazila.