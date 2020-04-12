Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 April, 2020, 10:02 PM
latest Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139        PM warns of instant action for stealing relief: PM        Tk 9,000cr subsidy for fertilizer, Tk 150cr for seeds: PM      
Home Countryside

15 Govt officials absent in Manpura upazila

Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020 at 4:01 PM  Count : 76
Our Correspondent

15 Govt officials absent in Manpura upazila

15 Govt officials absent in Manpura upazila



Fifteen government officials in Monpura upazila of Bhola district are absent at their workplace amid coronavirus outbreak.

Of them, three officials are the members of an upazila committee which was formed to tackle ongoing COVID-19.





Earlier, the government has asked a list of field level-officials who have been absent from their respective duties.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Bipul Chandra Das said local administration is facing problem in maintaining relief distribution projects and awareness programme among people.

APJ/ALM/LY


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
15 sacks of OMS rice seized in Madaripur, UP member held
UNO distributes relief materials among Kush tribe people
Barishal district under lockdown
Farmer beaten to death in Lalmonirhat
Trader run over by trolley in Gopalganj
15 Govt officials absent in Manpura upazila
"Chilla" returnees under institutional quarantine in Meherpur
18 fishermen fined in Laxmipur


Latest News
15 sacks of OMS rice seized in Madaripur, UP member held
UNO distributes relief materials among Kush tribe people
2,000 families get food from IDLC and CSR Window Bangladesh
Two test positive for coronavirus in Barishal
Barishal district under lockdown
Farmer beaten to death in Lalmonirhat
BB increases ADR limit
Boris Johnson discharged from hospital
DCs asked to submit reports on graft in relief distribution
Other fugitive killers of Bangabandhu must be brought back: Anisul
Most Read News
Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's self-confessed killer Capt (dismissed) Abdul Mazed hanged
Bangladeshis in ME countries won't lose jobs for late return: Minister
Bangabandhu's killer Majed hanged
Paba OC takes responsibility to assist a poor family
58 new cases recorded in last 24 hrs
Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139
One more die with corona symptom in Laxmipur
Govt orders to send list of absent officials
Quarantined Life
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft