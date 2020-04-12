15 Govt officials absent in Manpura upazila





Fifteen government officials in Monpura upazila of Bhola district are absent at their workplace amid coronavirus outbreak.

















Earlier, the government has asked a list of field level-officials who have been absent from their respective duties.





Upazila Nirbahi Officer Bipul Chandra Das said local administration is facing problem in maintaining relief distribution projects and awareness programme among people.





APJ/ALM/LY

Of them, three officials are the members of an upazila committee which was formed to tackle ongoing COVID-19.