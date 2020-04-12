Chopper makes emergency landing, pilots escape unhurt





Two pilots-- Squadron Leader Adnan and Flight Lt Shahed and all crew members are unhurt and safe, the release said.





A helicopter carrying ration for army personnel made an emergency landing after it caught fire in Rajsthali upazila of Rangamati on Sunday.Rangamati deputy commissioner Mamunur Rashid said the accident took place at no 2 union at about 11.05am.An ISPR release said a Bell-212 helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force made emergency landing 200 yards far from Bolipara helipad under Rajsthali camp at about 11.05am."The chopper managed to safe landing avoiding crowded area and without any damage.