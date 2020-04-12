Mazed's execution a gift in Mujib Year: Home Minister





Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday said the execution of Capt (dismissed) Abdul Mazed, one of the killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is a gift from the Prime Minister in the Mujib Year.





"The nation has been freed from stigma through the execution of Abdul Mazed," he told reporters while distributing 2,000 packets of food among the destitute at his Dhanmondi residence, reports UNB.





He said the government had specific information about two fugitives. "All five fugitive [killers of Bangabandhu] will be brought back and executed," he said.





Mazed was hanged on early Sunday, 45 years after the assassination of the country's founding father.





Five others involved in the killing - Syed Farooq Rahman, Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, Bazlul Huda, AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed and Mohiuddin Ahmed - were executed in January 2010.





Another killer Aziz Pasha met natural death in Zimbabwe in 2001.













Five other convicted killers are in hiding. They are former Lt Col Khandaker Abdur Rashid, SHBM Noor Chowdhury, Shariful Haque Dalim, Rashed Chowdhury, and Risaldar Moslehuddin.





Of them, the government knew the whereabouts of Noor Chowdhury, Rashed Chowdhury and Moslehuddin. According to the government, Noor has been living in Canada and Rashed in the USA.





