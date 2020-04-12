|
Khulna launches free telemedicine service amid coronavirus
Khulna district administration has launched free telemedicine service in the district for free counselling in the wake of deadly novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.
Khulna district administration in collaboration with Khulna Shishu Hospital launched the service under the project titled 'Providing Home to Home Emergency Medical Service in Corona Crisis through Digital System'.
People will be able to consult with MBBS and other specialized physicians for ailments over message via mobile phone whether it is related to coronavirus or not.
All concerned are requested to contact through hotline number --01794-701555, 01794-611555, 01709-319769-- from 9am to 9pm every day for free medical consultation or email address [email protected]
