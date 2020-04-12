"Chilla" returnees under institutional quarantine in Meherpur

A total of 19 Tabligh Jamaat men who have recently returned to Mujibnagar upazila of Meherpur from a Chilla (40-day Islamic program) in Sylhet were put in institutional quarantine.















Mujibnagar Police Station officer in-charge Abdul Hasem said the nineteen tabligh men returned to Bagoan union in the upazila on Friday.





On information, local administration managed institutional quarantine for them at Anandabas Government Primary School before they go home.

Local people are relieved as the chilla returnees were put in the institutional quarantine.





