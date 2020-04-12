Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139





Four more people died from COVID-19 and 139 new cases were reported in Bangladesh in last 24 hour.





This is the highest cases in a single day.





The total number of deaths from the virus now stands at 34 and total cases at 621, said Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), in a regular bulletin on Sunday.





A total of 39 patients have, so far, recovered from the virus infection.













Two of the deceased were aged about 30-40, one of 60 and another over 70. Two of the four deceased was from Dhaka while the other two from elsewhere, the bulletin also informed.

The global death toll from coronavirus has reached 108,826 on Sunday morning.



TF



