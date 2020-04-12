PM warns of instant action for stealing relief: PM













Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday warned that instant trial will be held conducting mobile court if necessary against those found involved in misappropriating relief materials.

She came up with the warning during a video conference with government officials from her official residence Ganobhaban.





"It is very sad that some reports have been received (over hoarding relief). We're trying our best to cooperate. None will be spared if engages in any irregularities and corruption. If necessary, mobile court will be conducted to ensure instant trial against those," she said.





