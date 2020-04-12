Tk 9,000cr subsidy for fertilizer, Tk 150cr for seeds: PM

Video
Sunday, 12 April, 2020, 10:01 PM
Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020 at 1:42 PM  Count : 133
Observer Online Report

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said that the government will allocate Tk 9,000 crore in the upcoming budget to give subsidy in the fertilizer sector.

The PM made the announcement  while unveiling a Tk 5,000 stimulus package through a video conference with government officials in Khulna and Barishal divisions from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The stimulus package was announced with maximum five percent interest rate to help small and medium scale farmers for food production to recoup their losses during the countrywide lockdown imposed to minimise the impact of coronavirus.

Under the package, Tk 150 crore will be allocated for the distribution of seeds and seedlings among the affected farmers so that production continues smoothly in the country.

BSS adds: The premier said Bangladesh Bank would formulate the refinancing scheme of Taka 5,000 crore to be disbursed as current capital in the agriculture sector, fixing the maximum interest rate at client level at five percent.

“The rural small and medium farmers will get the loan from the fund and they can use the money in producing agriculture, flower, fruits, fish, poultry etc,” she told the conference from her Ganabhaban official residence here.

The prime minister also declared an allocation of Taka 200 crore for harvesting and mechanisation of agriculture and Taka 150 crore for seeds and seedlings distribution among affected farmers so that they can continue agriculture production.

She said, "Bangladesh still was an agriculture-dependent country and the current situation demanded enhanced volume and “that's why we are taking special measures”.





Sheikh Hasina said the nation now await start of boro harvesting soon while her government would procure extra two lakh tonnes of paddy compared to the last fiscal to ensure fair price for the producers.

