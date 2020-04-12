

Bangabandhu killer Mazed buried at in-laws' village home



Family members secretly buried the dismised army officer at his in-laws' village home at Santupura union in Sonargaon upazila at about 3am.



They wanted to burry the body at Mazed's home district Bhola, but it could not happen because of protest by

the local lawmakers and Chhatra League leaders.



Abdul Mazed, the 72-year self-confessed killer of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was hanged at 12:01am Sunday at the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.



Prison soures said Mazed's wife and some relatives came to the jail gate at about 12:18am and then entered inside to receive the body.











Sonargaon UNO Saidul Islam said the Mazed's burial process was conducted centrally and local administration was informed about it.

