RMG workers block Gazipur road breaking lockdown laws





Worker of two readymade garments in Gazipur blocked Dhaka-Mymensingh road for an hour on Sunday for their three months' dues breaking lockdown laws imposed to prevent spread of coronavirus.

East-West Group and Newway Fashions Ltd's workers started demonstration this morning blocking the highway.





They alleged that the authorities did not pay their due salaries from February to April.









Newway Fashions Ltd's knitting operator Shahina Begum said, "We have not getting salary arrears for last two months. The authorities broke their promise of giving the wages. Now, we have no foods at home. We will also have to pay our house rent and shop dues. One the other hand, Gazipur is completely lockdown. We have passing days without foods."





She also said only local people and voters of Gazipur are getting relief given from the government.





Later, the demonstrators withdrew the blockade after getting assurance from the authorities to give the dues on April 16.



