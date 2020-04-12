|
Coronavirus: Gazipur civil surgeon office employee tests positive
Civil surgeon among 13 home quarantined
An office assistant of Gazipur civil surgeon office has tested positive for coronavirus taking the number of cases to 11 in the district.
He was sent to isolation unit at Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka on Saturday.
Thirteen people of the office including the civil surgeon have, so far, been sent to home quarantine as well as his family members.
The office assistant, suffering from fever, cold, and sore throat, was sent to home quarantine on Friday.
Later, he tested positive for the deadly virus on Saturday and immediately sent to the isolation centre.
Sample of his family members and 13 employees of the office were sent to Dhaka for coronavirus test.
