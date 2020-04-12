Coronavirus: Gazipur civil surgeon office employee tests positive

Gazipur civil surgeon office (Collected from Google Map)





He was sent to isolation unit at Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka on Saturday.









The office assistant, suffering from fever, cold, and sore throat, was sent to home quarantine on Friday.













Later, he tested positive for the deadly virus on Saturday and immediately sent to the isolation centre.





Sample of his family members and 13 employees of the office were sent to Dhaka for coronavirus test.





