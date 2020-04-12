'No outdoor programmes on Pohela Boishakh'





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the countrymen to stay at home with their children informing that the COVID-19 is very much infectious.













She said, "No one will be allowed to hold outdoor programmes on Pohela Boishakh. All programmes will be cancelled as we should avoid mass gathering. But you can celebrate the festival with your family in a digital way."





She urged this from a videoconference held at Sheikh Hasina's official residence Ganobhaban on Sunday morning.





TF