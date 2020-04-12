18 fishermen fined in Laxmipur

A mobile court in in Kamalnagar upazila of Laxmipur on Saturday night fined 18 fishermen for illegally catching fishes in Meghna River.

A mobile court in in Kamalnagar upazila of Laxmipur district on Saturday night fined 18 fishermen for illegally catching fishes in Meghna River defying the government ban.





They all are the resident of the upazila.





Upzila Fisheries Officer (acting) Abdul Kuddus said they were detained with two trawlers and net from Charfalkan area in the evening.





Later, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Mobarak Hossain fined them Tk 5,000 each.







Earlier, the government has imposed a two-month ban on catching, selling, hoarding and transporting of fish from March 1 to April 30.













The ban is effective on a 100km stretch of Meghna River from Chandpur’s Shatnol to Char Alexander in Laxmipur's Ramgati.





