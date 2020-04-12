2 AL leaders held with relief rice in Bogura





Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members detained two Awami League leaders from Nandigram upazila of Bogura for hoarding 168 sacks of rice allocated for the government's food-friendly programme.





The detainees are Anisur Rahman, general secretary of the upazila unit AL, and Ansar Ali, ward 8 AL president.





RAB-12 Bogura special company members conducted the drive around 11pm on Saturday and held the AL leaders, its acting company commander ASP Raushan Ali confirmed the matter on Sunday.













The elite force sources said Anisur was the dealer of Directorate General of Food two years ago. Later, he handed over the dealership to one Milon Sardar.