Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained an Awami League leader with 25,440 kgs of rice allocated for poor from Akkelpur upazila of Joypurhat on Saturday evening.





Detained Al Israil Jubel, 49, is the president of Gopinathpur union unit AL.





RAB-5 camp company commander additional police superintendent MM Mohaimenur Rashid said on information, a team of the elite force raided Israil’s personal storehouse in Gopinathpur Bazar in the evening and nabbed him with the rice sacks.





During initial interrogation, Al Israil confessed to have hoarded the rice for selling at higher price.















The rice allocated for different development projects of the government, said RAB sources





AL leader held with 25,440kgs rice in Joypurhat





