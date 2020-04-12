Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 April, 2020, 10:00 PM
latest Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139        PM warns of instant action for stealing relief: PM        Govt to allocate Tk 9,000cr subsidy for fertilizer, Tk 150cr for seeds: PM      
Home Countryside

2 die with corona symptoms in Chandpur

Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020 at 10:34 AM  Count : 161
Observer Online Desk

2 die with corona symptoms in Chandpur

2 die with corona symptoms in Chandpur


Two people suffering from cold, fever and respiratory problems died in the Sadar upazila of Chandpur on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Soleman Gazi, 45, a meat trader from Hapania village and Md Faisal, 41, of Kamranga village in the upazila.

KM Morshed, a resident of the area, said Soleman had been suffering from cold, fever and breathing problems for the last few days, reports UNB.

He was taken to the Sadar Hospital but he died on the way, doctors said.

Locals have put the area under lockdown.

Meanwhile, Faisal, who worked at a pharmaceutical company in Narayanganj, caught cold, cough and fever on March 26 at his work place. After his condition improved, he went to his father-in-law's house with his wife and children.

But his situation suddenly deteriorated around noon and he died in the afternoon, his family said.





A team, lead by Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Sajeda Begum, collected his samples for coronavirus test.

Civil Surgeon Dr Md Shakhawat Ullah said they have sent the samples to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Sunday.

Faisal also had heart disease, he added.

TF

Related Topics

Coronavirus  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
15 sacks of OMS rice seized in Madaripur, UP member held
UNO distributes relief materials among Kush tribe people
Barishal district under lockdown
Farmer beaten to death in Lalmonirhat
Trader run over by trolley in Gopalganj
15 Govt officials absent in Manpura upazila
"Chilla" returnees under institutional quarantine in Meherpur
18 fishermen fined in Laxmipur


Latest News
15 sacks of OMS rice seized in Madaripur, UP member held
UNO distributes relief materials among Kush tribe people
2,000 families get food from IDLC and CSR Window Bangladesh
Two test positive for coronavirus in Barishal
Barishal district under lockdown
Farmer beaten to death in Lalmonirhat
BB increases ADR limit
Boris Johnson discharged from hospital
DCs asked to submit reports on graft in relief distribution
Other fugitive killers of Bangabandhu must be brought back: Anisul
Most Read News
Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's self-confessed killer Capt (dismissed) Abdul Mazed hanged
Bangladeshis in ME countries won't lose jobs for late return: Minister
Bangabandhu's killer Majed hanged
Paba OC takes responsibility to assist a poor family
58 new cases recorded in last 24 hrs
Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139
One more die with corona symptom in Laxmipur
Govt orders to send list of absent officials
Quarantined Life
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft