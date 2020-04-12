|
COVID-19
PM announces Tk 5,000cr stimulus package for farmers
Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced a Tk 5,000 stimulus package for the farmers to overcome impact of coronavirus.
The announcement came from a videoconference with the government officials of Khulna and Barishal division on the present situation of the virus in the country.
The conference held at Sheikh Hasina's official residence Ganobhaban on Sunday morning.
Earlier, the Primer held videoconferences with officials of the districts of Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.
