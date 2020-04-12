Video
Sunday, 12 April, 2020, 10:00 PM
Global death toll hits 108,826

Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020 at 9:27 AM  Count : 159
Observer Online Desk

A man wears a mask while walking past a sign posted on a business in San Francisco.AP Photo

A man wears a mask while walking past a sign posted on a business in San Francisco.AP Photo


The global death toll from coronavirus has reached 108,826 on Sunday morning.

There have been 1,780,312 confirmed cases around the world after the highly contagious disease was first reported in China in December last year, according to worldometer, reports UNB.

Of those infected, 1,267,457 are currently being treated and 50,592 of them are in serious or critical condition.

So far, 404,029 people have recovered.

Coronavirus is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.

The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Bangladesh on Saturday reported 58 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 482. Thirty of them have died.

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
