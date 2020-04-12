Video
Sunday, 12 April, 2020
237 Chicago Police Department members test positive for coronavirus

Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020 at 8:47 AM  Count : 97
Observer Online Desk

A general view looking south down the Chicago River as buildings are lit in blue to show support for health care workers and first responders on April 9. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

There are 237 members of the Chicago Police Department who have tested positive for coronavirus, interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck said at a press conference Saturday morning.

“We have just over a thousand who are off sick for things which may be related to the virus but there is no way to tell at this point. That’s 8.2% of our workforce,” Beck told reporters. “As testing becomes more available, our count continues to climb.”

Officials also released the name of the second Chicago police officer to die of complications from the virus.





Sgt. Clifford Martin died on Friday after being hospitalized for about two weeks. Martin, a 25-year veteran of the department, left behind a wife and three children, two of whom are officers with the Chicago Police Department, Beck said. 

