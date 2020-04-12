Video
Sunday, 12 April, 2020
Study: Virus can travel up to 13 feet

Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020 at 12:42 AM
Observer Online Desk

Study: Virus can travel up to 13 feet

Study: Virus can travel up to 13 feet

A new study examining air samples from hospital wards with Covid-19 patients has found the virus can travel up to 13 feet (four meters) -- twice the distance current guidelines say people should leave between themselves in public.





The preliminary results of the investigation by Chinese researchers were published Friday in Emerging Infectious Diseases, a journal of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

They add to a growing debate on how the disease is transmitted, with the scientists themselves cautioning that the small quantities of virus they found at this distance are not necessarily infectious.

The researchers, led by a team at the Academy of Military Medical Sciences in Beijing, tested surface and air samples from an intensive care unit and a general Covid-19 ward at Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan. They housed a total of 24 patients.

AFP/MUS

Quarantined Life
