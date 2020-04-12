Five more test positive for Covid-19 in Madaripur

Five more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Madaripur district on Saturday, taking the total confirmed cases here to 18.

Shafiqul Islam, civil surgeon of the district, said samples of 36 suspected people were sent to Dhaka for test in the last 24 hours till Saturday noon. “Five of them tested positive for the virus.”

Three of the patients are from Shibchar upazila while the two others are from Kalkini and Sadar Upazilas, he added.

Bangladesh has so far reported 30 deaths from coronavirus and confirmed a total of 482 cases in the country.

UNB/MUS