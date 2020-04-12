Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 April, 2020, 9:59 PM
latest Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139        PM warns of instant action for stealing relief: PM        Govt to allocate Tk 9,000cr subsidy for fertilizer, Tk 150cr for seeds: PM      
Home Countryside

3 test positive for Covid-19 in Thakurgaon

Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020 at 12:29 AM  Count : 187
Observer Correspondent

3 test positive for Covid-19 in Thakurgaon

3 test positive for Covid-19 in Thakurgaon

Three more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Thakurgaon district on Saturday. 

Thakurgaon civil surgeon Shafiqul Islam said samples of 88 suspected people have been sent to Dhaka for test till Saturday. 

Three of them tested positive for the virus. 

The infected persons are workers and came their village home from Narayanganj district, he added. 

Meanwhile, the district deputy commissioner (DC) Dr AKM Qamruzzaman Selim said the infected persons have been kept at isolation ward. 





The administration has already declared lockdwon over the district.

The entry and exist people into and from the district have been declared restricted.

None would be able to enter the district either through road or riverine routes into the district, or go to other districts from the district, DC Qamruzzaman said. 

AZS/MUS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UNO distributes relief materials among Kush tribe people
Barishal district under lockdown
Farmer beaten to death in Lalmonirhat
Trader run over by trolley in Gopalganj
15 Govt officials absent in Manpura upazila
"Chilla" returnees under institutional quarantine in Meherpur
18 fishermen fined in Laxmipur
2 AL leaders held with relief rice in Bogura


Latest News
UNO distributes relief materials among Kush tribe people
2,000 families get food from IDLC and CSR Window Bangladesh
Two test positive for coronavirus in Barishal
Barishal district under lockdown
Farmer beaten to death in Lalmonirhat
BB increases ADR limit
Boris Johnson discharged from hospital
DCs asked to submit reports on graft in relief distribution
Other fugitive killers of Bangabandhu must be brought back: Anisul
4 varsities to do coronavirus test
Most Read News
Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's self-confessed killer Capt (dismissed) Abdul Mazed hanged
Bangladeshis in ME countries won't lose jobs for late return: Minister
Bangabandhu's killer Majed hanged
Paba OC takes responsibility to assist a poor family
58 new cases recorded in last 24 hrs
Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139
One more die with corona symptom in Laxmipur
Govt orders to send list of absent officials
Quarantined Life
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft