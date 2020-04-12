3 test positive for Covid-19 in Thakurgaon

Three more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Thakurgaon district on Saturday.





Thakurgaon civil surgeon Shafiqul Islam said samples of 88 suspected people have been sent to Dhaka for test till Saturday.





Three of them tested positive for the virus.





The infected persons are workers and came their village home from Narayanganj district, he added.





Meanwhile, the district deputy commissioner (DC) Dr AKM Qamruzzaman Selim said the infected persons have been kept at isolation ward.













The administration has already declared lockdwon over the district.





The entry and exist people into and from the district have been declared restricted.





None would be able to enter the district either through road or riverine routes into the district, or go to other districts from the district, DC Qamruzzaman said.



