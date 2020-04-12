

Bangabandhu's killer Majed hanged



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's self-confessed condemned killer Capt (dismissed) Abdul Majed was hanged at Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj at 12:01am today (Sunday).



The 72-year-old Majed was hanged after the hangman put a special type of rope around his neck, jail sources said. Afterward, the hangman carried out his death by hanging him. The body was kept hanging for some time. Then the body was brought down.

Later, the Dhaka district's civil surgeon confirmed his death by cutting the veins of his wrists and feet.





The prison doctors examined the body and conducted post mortem.



Inspector General of Prisons Brigadier General AKM Mostofa Kamal Pasha, Dhaka district civil surgeon, district magistrate and senior police officials were present during the hanging inside the high security prison compound.



Three ambulances, one of which was to carry the body, were kept ready as all preparations were completed to execute Majed.



Earlier, the jail authorities took all necessary preparations to execute Majed shortly after the government's execution order reached the prison on Thursday.



Security in and around the Dhaka Central Jail was tightened with the deployment of huge contingent of law enforcement agency personnel in the area.



At about 8:00pm, Inspector General of Prisons Brigadier General AKM Mostofa Kamal Pasha told journalists that all necessary preparations were taken to hang the condemned convict Abdul Majed. Adequate securitty measures were also been taken inside and outside the Dhaka Central Jail, he said.



Law enforcing agencies said Majed was arrested from in front of Gabtali Bus Statnd at about 3:45 on Monday night. He was arrested after 44 years 7 months and 21 days into the killing of Bangabandhu and his family members.



Five family members of Majed including his wife met him in jail for the last time early Friday afternoon. Before hanging, every condemned convict is allowed to meet his or her family members.



On Wednesday morning, Dhaka District and Sessions Judge M Helal Uddin Chowdhury ordered to issue death warrant of Mazed.



In the afternoon of that day, Majed sent a mercy petition to the President. The jail authorities sent the petition to the Ministry of Home Affairs in the afternoon. It was later taken to Bangabhaban where Presient Abdul Hamid rejected the petition.



Majed was the sixth army officer who was executed for the murders of then president Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members at his No. 32 Dhanmondi residence in the early hours of August 15, 1975.



One of his two surviving daughters, Sheikh Hasina, is now the prime minister of the country.









SZA



Bangladesh founding father's killer to be hanged tonight